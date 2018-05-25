PARK CITY — A Greenwich, Connecticut, school administrator has been selected superintendent of the Park City School District.

The Park City Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to appoint Jill Gildea as superintendent of the 4,800-student school district.

A career educator, Gildea is superintendent of Greenwich Public Schools. She has worked as a superintendent for 11 years, assistant superintendent, educational programs director, curriculum director, high school division administrator and elementary principal. She has also taught middle and high school.

"Her experience as a superintendent both in the Chicago area and in Greenwich will bring valuable intellectual capital to our district,” said Andrew Caplan, Park City School Board president.

“Her history of helping children succeed academically, socially and emotionally stood out to the board and made her our first choice for this position. The board looks forward to welcoming Dr. Gildea to our community this summer and we are excited to support her leadership in the coming months and years ahead.”

Gildea earned her doctorate in curriculum and supervision from Northern Illinois University and a master's of education in language and literacy and her superintendent's endorsement from National Louis University based in Chicago. She earned a bachelor's in English and secondary education from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

According to a school district press release, Gildea "has a proven track record in managing school districts using data-driven decisions and sound fiscal practices, working collaboratively with staff and parent groups, as well as with local township governments to fund educational needs."

Caplan said Gildea impressed the school board as a strong educational practitioner and thought-leader, well-versed in the national conversation on public education.

"I'm honored to join the Park City School District and to work collectively on the important visionary and strategic work of an exemplary system,” Gildea said in a prepared statement.

“From my perspective in visiting other districts across the country through my work with a variety of national organizations, I believe that Park City School District keeps its students at the center of key decisions, and models whole-child practice. The district is well poised as a leader not only in Utah, but in the nation. I look forward to joining this talented and dedicated team.”