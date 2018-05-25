SPANISH FORK — Residents are invited to attend a health fair on Saturday, June 16, at the Spanish Fork Sports Park, 295 W. Volunteer Drive.

The day will kick off with a 1.5 mile Family Fun Walk and Run at 9 a.m. The event is open to all ages and strollers will be allowed; no registration is required.

During the fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can visit vendor booths to learn more about fitness, nutrition, mental health and social health.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will have activities for children, prizes, and free hot dogs.