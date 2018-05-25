FARMINGTON — The 20th annual Utah Wild Horse & Burro Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9, at the Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West.

During the event, 27 halter-trained yearling and 2-year-olds, as well as six saddle-started 4-year-old geldings will be available for adoption. There will also be six wild yearlings and six wild burros available for adoption.

The event will also feature a variety of competitions in which the once-wild mustangs demonstrate skills honed through domestication.

The show opens at 10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more information and to see all the horses in training that will be available for adoption, visit facebook/Utah-Wild-Horse-Burro-Festival.