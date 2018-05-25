SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Public Utilities has upgraded two picnic sites in City Creek Canyon, making the spaces more accessible to people with disabilities and helping to usher in the canyon's summer season.

At picnic site 1, about 200 yards from the canyon entrance, upgrades include an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking space for vans, a large concrete pad beneath the grill to accommodate wheelchairs and a table in keeping with ADA height requirements.

Picnic site 30, a group space at the top of the canyon, features a wider sidewalk to the picnic pavilion and grade improvements to better accommodate wheelchairs.

Starting Saturday, the summer’s “odd-even” schedule takes effect. Motor vehicles are permitted to use the canyon on even calendar days, while bicycles are allowed on odd days, and on the paved road only. The odd-even schedule continues through Sept. 30.

Walkers and runners are welcome every day but are urged to watch for traffic and to stay to the creek-side of the road for safety.

The Public Utilities Department manages City Creek as part of the city’s culinary watershed system and has set regulations to protect the drinking water source. The City Creek Canyon Water Treatment Plant is located 3 miles up the canyon.

In addition the city is reminding residents the speed limit in the canyon is 15 mph for all motorized and nonmotorized travel, including bicycles; dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times, only in areas where they are allowed, and they are not permitted above picnic site 16, which marks the start of protected watershed.

Operational hours are 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. On holidays, cars will not be allowed into the canyon after 6:30 p.m.

An entrance fee for cars just going for a drive or to a trailhead is $3, cash only. The only vehicle access to City Creek Canyon is from B Street and 11th Avenue to Bonneville Boulevard — a one-way street — to Canyon Road. Turn right at Canyon Road and go 300 feet to canyon parking and entrance.