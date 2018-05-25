RIVERTON — Registration is now open for the Riverton Hospital Family 5K and Diaper Derby set for Saturday, June 9.

The entry fee is $15 for one person, $25 for two and $60 for a family or group of five to six people. There will be no registration on the day of the race.

Early packet pick-up will be available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 8, in the south lobby of Building 1 at the hospital. All participants who register will receive a timing chip, race shirt and a finisher's medal.

The starting line for the race, which begins at 8 a.m., will be located just south of the hospital. There will be a light breakfast and awards ceremony following the race at 8:45 a.m.

The diaper derby will be held at 9:15 a.m. on the east lawn of the hospital. The entry fee is $10 per baby. Babies must be at least 6 months old and not able to walk. There is a limit of 50 participants. The winner will receive a year’s supply of diapers.