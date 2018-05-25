MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah is partnering with the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation to waive adoption fees for all active and retired military looking to adopt a pet over the Memorial Day weekend.

The adoption center, 4242 S. 300 West, will be open Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The adoption special applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard. Last year, 56 pets found new homes with military members.

All animals adopted from the Humane Society of Utah are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The society’s regular adoption process applies to ensure the best fit for both animal and adopter.

To receive the adoption discount, a photo ID and one of the following is required: military ID, dependent ID, DD-214 and driver’s license, or National Guard Bureau Form 22.

For more information, visit utahhumane.org/adopt.