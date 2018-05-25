MoviePass competitor Sinemia released a new feature allowing subscribers to reserve movie tickets online without the need for a physical Sinemia debit card.

Previously, both Sinemia and MoviePass required users to pay for their movies with branded debit cards, according to a company press release.

The new feature, called Sinemia Cardless, gives customers a digital card they can use to reserve tickets and seats early online through the subscription service's app.

“This means people who sign up for Sinemia can start using it right away, and those who are waiting for their membership cards to arrive can also use the feature immediately,” the company said in an email to the Deseret News.

Sinemia offers subscription plans as low as $4.99 per month, which gives you one movie ticket per month. See the full list of plans here.

The feature will be available to new and existing customers.

Moviegoers can select their seats 30 days in advance.

“We’ve seen incredible demand for our movie ticket subscription service, with many customers wanting to dive right in and buy movie tickets without waiting for a physical card to be shipped to them. We’re proud to now offer the Sinemia Cardless feature, allowing movie fans to reserve movie tickets in advance immediately,” said Rifat Oguz, founder and CEO of Sinemia. “At Sinemia, we strive to provide the best moviegoing experience possible while driving the industry forward, and this is just one example of how we’re moving quickly to address our customers’ needs. Sinemia Cardless makes it easier than ever for people to get their movie tickets in advance.”

According to TechCrunch, MoviePass still requires a physical card that must be used in person to buy movie tickets. Advance ticketing is no longer an option with MoviePass.