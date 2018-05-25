SALT LAKE CITY — Is Nintendo about to drop a Nintendo 64 Classic?

Nintendo has been releasing new “classic” editions of its older consoles over the last couple of years to give gamers a brief moment of nostalgia.

The Nintendo 64 Classic might be on the way next.

JapaneseNintendo noticed a new trademark application from Nintendo that includes both the system’s controllers and the software for the console itself.

The trademark is actually the second trademark Nintendo filed related to the 64-bit system. Last year, Nintendo similarly filed for a trademark of the system’s three-prong controllers, which appeared smaller, like the classic versions of the NES and SNES systems.

Fans have already begun speculating about what this means and which games the company would launch with the system.

But gamers may want to temper expectations.

“That's exciting, but it's not a guarantee that a Nintendo 64 Classic is on the way. Companies like Nintendo routinely register trademarks for prospective and older products to protect their intellectual property,” according to CNET.

One major hiccup in all of this is that many of the N64’s popular games — like “GoldenEye,” “Donkey Kong 64,” “Banjo-Kazooie” and “Perfect Dark” — were made by the video game company Rare, which is owned by Microsoft, CNET reported.

Last week, Nintendo announced it would be bringing back its NES Classic again, beginning on June 29. The new system will be available for $59.99. The device arrived in 2016 to much fanfare, making it a rare find during its first sales run.

The video game company will now make it available again for those interested in playing some classic Nintendo games.

NINTENDO NOTES:

Nintendo is selling a cheaper version of the Nintendo Switch in Japan.

As The Verge reported, Nintendo’s cheaper Switch bundle comes without a TV dock. Nintendo hopes to sell the device to families who already own a device and plan to use the second device as a hand-held console, or who can attach it to a TV dock already attached to their walls.

The new bundle comes with the Switch tablet, two Joy-Con controllers, and two Joy-Con strap attachments.

The discounted Switch will cost $226, which means you’ll save roughly $45, according to The Verge.

However, the new bundle comes without a Joy-Con Grip, HDMI cable and an AC adapter (though the device can be charged with a USB-C cable).

“This doesn't quite amount to a price cut, then, and there's no word on whether this package will make it elsewhere; Nintendo may decide it makes more sense for Japanese households, which tend not to have more than one TV,” The Verge reported.

But, according to Polygon, Nintendo’s decision makes sense for some families since “it’s a possible look at how Nintendo could help fans who want to buy more than one system for their home without doubling up on hardware they don’t need.”