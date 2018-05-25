SALT LAKE CITY — Many people have already purchased tickets to see OneRepublic perform at this year's Stadium of Fire, but America's Freedom Festival in Provo has sweetened the pot with several new additions: supercharged pogo stick acrobats, BMX riders, skateboarding, skydivers and "some very exciting fireworks effects (that) will take place inside the stadium," said Executive Director Paul Warner in a news release.

In addition to extreme stunts, the event will also feature popular Utah YouTube stars Lexi Walker and Gentri, who will perform with the Utah National Guard's 23rd Army Band.

The 4th of July celebration will begin with hundreds of Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts joining the Presentation of the Colors, followed by the Stadium of Fire dancers. Preston Sharp, who was honored by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address earlier this year, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Sharp, who lives in California, has worked to place flags and flowers on veterans' graves throughout the country for nearly three years. Called the "Flag and Flower Challenge," more than 40,000 flags have been placed so far.

The Stadium of Fire, now in its 38th year, will start at 8 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Tickets are available at stadiumoffire.com and the BYU Ticket Office.

For a hint of what's to come, check out these videos of Walker and Gentri — both videos have garnered millions of views:

"Let it Go" - "Frozen" - Alex Boye (Africanized Tribal Cover) Ft. One Voice Children's Choir

"Let it Be" (The Beatles Cover)