The view from higher up is always worth the climb.

Memorial Day weekend can lead to an interesting intersection of the past, present and future. Visiting cemeteries and reflecting on the lives of heroic military or family members who have died leads to the question, “How did they do that?” Our questions of “how” should lead us to the more compelling and instructive question, “Why did they do that?” Understanding the “why” is key to learning from the past, living purposefully in the present and preparing for a bright future.

Years ago I was on the island of Penang in Malaysia to speak to a group of banking executives. With part of the following day to myself, I decided to climb a nearby hill early in the morning, hoping to be on the summit in time to watch the sunrise. I began my climb in the dark and slowly made my way up the trail. I was soon joined by two monkeys who seemed happy to lead the way.

Eventually, after a long hike in the darkness, I arrived at the top of the mountain just as the sun began to emerge. It was a spectacular view. The island and blue ocean gleaming in the morning rays were a singular and stunning sight that is still vivid in my mind. After enjoying the majestic scene, I reluctantly made my way back down the mountain to the work that needed to be done.

While some of my colleagues questioned my getting up that early to climb the mountain, nothing could erase the memory of what I saw higher up.

When I went into my hotel room later that night, I found that the hotel staff had left a note, along with a chocolate, on my pillow. The note included this poem, "Why Climb?"

What is above knows what is below …

What is below does not know what is above …

One climbs …

One sees …

One may descend and see no longer …

But one has seen!

There is an art to conducting one’s self in the lower regions of life, by the memory of what one saw — Higher Up!

The individuals we celebrate each Memorial Day understood why it is always worth it to climb and do hard things, to sacrifice and serve, to defend and protect, to lift others and live heroically. Why work so hard? Why give so much? Why pursue such lofty dreams? Why sacrifice so much for family or community? To the person who has seen the view from higher up, there is no question as to why.

When we understand the why, the effort and commitment to climb to higher heights becomes a simple choice.

Another mountaintop, Matterhorn, has summoned hikers from around the globe to attempt to reach the peak. It is a difficult climb, and many have perished in their attempt over the years.

Author Becky Thomas described a visit to the stunning village of Zermatt, which is nestled high in the mountain. No cars are allowed in the village, so you either hike or helicopter in. Thomas told of the old custom that hikers attempting to scale the Matterhorn had to sign a release stating that if they died in their climb, they agreed to be buried in the mountain village of Zermatt.

Later, walking through the tiny Zermatt cemetery, she came upon the headstones of some of the unfortunate climbers who had perished in their pursuit of the legendary peak. There wasn’t a sadness, but a confident, energetic power there. One headstone captured the feeling best as the words chiseled in granite boldly stated, “I Chose to Climb!”

Far too many live their lives just straggling in the foothills and off of the peaks and mountaintops in the adventure of individual excellence and meaningful service. Choosing to climb makes all the difference in life.

Whether the way looks easy or difficult — choose to climb!

Whether your goal seems near or far — choose to climb!

Whether the path becomes rocky or rugged — choose to climb!

Whether you become weary and discouraged — choose to climb!

Whether you lose all hope and wonder if it will be worth it — choose to climb!

Whether you have to stand up, stand apart or even stand alone — choose to climb!

As we celebrate and honor those great souls of the past who chose to climb and had a clear vision from higher up, we should also commit to pursue the opportunities of our day with such passion and zeal that when our final chapters are written, we too will be able to boldly declare, “I chose to climb!”

The view from higher up is always worth the climb.