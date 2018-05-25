PROVO — The mother of Elizabeth Salgado is trying to raise enough money to return to Utah from Mexico to see her slain daughter's remains and where they were found.

This week, Utah County authorities announced that the skeletal remains of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado, 26, missing since 2015, had been found in Hobble Creek Canyon and that the case is now considered a homicide investigation. Salgado, a Mexican national, had come to Provo just three weeks earlier after serving an LDS mission, to take English classes.

The mother posted her feelings on Facebook in Spanish late Thursday.

"Today, I heard of the news of my daughter Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado. It was confirmed to me by police it is her body. It was horrible for us to receive this news. We are suffering too much and have not yet found any comfort because the culprit has not been found," Libertad Edith Salgado-Figueroa wrote.

"My daughter was such a precious angel who did not deserve this. So innocent, so humble, they took away her dreams, her goals and her hopes in life.

"I need justice for my daughter Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado. Without delay, we need to find who is responsible. Please help and speak up if you know something. We are a family that continues to suffer too much and we need your help to find the guilty. Please help me. I beg from my soul."

A GoFundMe campaign was also started Thursday and Salgado's mother posted a link to it. She says her daughter's body will not be released to the family for another six months to a year.

"I need to be there to see where you found my daughter Elizabeth's body. Please help me I'm begging you. I want to go and see, ask and find justice. I can't wait that long," was the message posted in Spanish on her Facebook page.

Salgado and her parents are from Chiapas, Mexico. Her parents were granted humanitarian entry into the United States to help look for their daughter in 2015 after she went missing. But their visas expired and they soon had to return to Mexico.

Family members in Mexico received phone calls earlier this week from authorities notifying them of the discovery.

Police say they have persons of interest in the case but no suspects.