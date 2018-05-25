SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like we’re getting a Boba Fett spinoff film after all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Logan” director James Mangold will write and direct a new “Star Wars” spinoff film centered around Boba Fett, the highly-adored bounty hunter from the original trilogy.

The report came Thursday, the day before Lucasfilm and Disney released their latest spinoff film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“Solo” is the second standalone film in the “Star Wars” franchise, with “Rogue One” previously dropping in 2015.

Lucasfilm is reportedly working on a few other films related to “Star Wars,” including an Obi-Wan Kenobi film. No directors, writers or actors have been attached to that project, according to THR.

Rumors have existed for years about a Boba Fett film, according to THR. Simon Kinberg, who previously wrote for the “X-Men” franchise and “The Martian” was rumored to be working on the film. Mangold will likely work with Kinberg on the new movie.

According to The Verge, the fan favorite Fett made his first appearance in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.”

He then famously appeared in “The Empire Strikes Back” before he was killed in “Return of the Jedi.”

He also appeared as a boy in “Attack of the Clones, too.”

Dedicated fans will remember seeing Boba Fett’s younger self showing up in “The Clones Wars” animated show as well.

This report came the same week that rumors picked up about a possible Kenobi project. TMZ reported late last week that “The Hours” director Stephen Daldry would direct the film. The film’s description also reportedly leaked, though, as the Deseret News highlighted, the description was eerily similar to a previous Kenobi-related project.

Disney and Lucasfilm continue to add new shows, movies and products to the “Star Wars” universe. We expect to see a new live-action TV series from Jon Favreau sometime soon. There will also be an animated series that will launch on Disney’s new streaming service in 2019.

In addition to new movies in the Skywalker saga, “Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and “Game of Thrones” bosses David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will develop their own respective “Star Wars” trilogies that have nothing to do with the Skywalker narrative.