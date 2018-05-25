SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 25.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

FanX founder takes leave of absence

Salt Lake FanX co-founder Bryan Brandenburg confirmed he will take a leave of absence for the foreseeable future after the controversy surrounding the pop culture convention's handling of sexual harassment, the Deseret News reported.

He said the leave of absence is meant to help fans move past the controversy surrounding the convention.

Brandenburg first fell under fire earlier this week when he suggested Utah author Shannon Hale sit out the convention when she complained about FanX’s response to a sexual harassment complaint.

"I thought it was so important once I realized all my missteps and mistakes and how it had hurt people and made them angry, I needed to send a big, huge message that it wasn't enough that I said sorry, it wasn't enough that we updated our policy, it wasn't enough that we made sure the person they were complaining about would not be at our event," Brandenburg said.

Police say missing woman case now an ‘active homicide investigation’

Police officials said Thursday that the death of a Provo woman who had been missing for three years until this week will be treated as a possible murder, the Deseret News reported.

"This is an active homicide investigation," Utah County Sheriff Jim Tracy said. “We’re calling it a homicide investigation under suspicious circumstances. … We don’t know exactly how or why she ended up in Hobble Creek Canyon. Those are the things we’re trying to find leads on.”

Tracy made the announcement with Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson and FBI Supervisory Special Agent for Utah Eric Lerohl while confirming that Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado’s remains had been found in the canyon.

"This is just terrible," Rosemberg Salgado, one of Elizabeth Salgado's uncles, told the Deseret News. "I can't believe there are so many evil people in this world that would do that to another human being. We will find you whoever you are. We will find you.”

Will Utah Jazz change the lineup?

Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey said Thursday that the Jazz would likely be the same team for the 2018-19 season, according to the Deseret News.

Lindsey said the team could make changes, though, if it needs to.

“I think we’re in a good position where we haven’t cornered ourselves economically relative to the performance of our team, and that should give us a few options to consider,” he said. “My best guess is the option that we’ll ultimately consider, is bringing the team back intact, but I don’t know what other things are going to come our way.”

The Jazz will face many questions this offseason, including whether to bring back Derrick Favors and Dante Exum.

Harvey Weinstein surrenders to N.Y. police

Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to police officials in New York Friday morning, according to BBC. He will likely face sexual misconduct charges.

Dozens of women have made accusations against Weinstein, including allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein denied having non-consensual sex despite the allegations. But this could be the first time he is charged.

“The allegations triggered the #MeToo movement which sought to demonstrate and draw attention to the widespread prevalence of sexual abuse and harassment,” according to BBC.

