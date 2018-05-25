WEST JORDAN — A Murray man accused of luring young boys to meet him and sexually abusing them has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison.

Weston Ray Kubbe, 38, took plea deals Monday in 3rd District Court in three criminal cases against him, then was sentenced the same day to prison.

In the first case, Kubbe pleaded guilty to forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He admitted to meeting a boy when the boy was about 14 years old and touching him inappropriately.

Kubbe met the teen online and acted as a confidant to gain his trust, then sexually abused the boy when he came to Kubbe's Murray home, according to charging documents. The victim, now an adult, contacted police in July 2016 when he said Kubbe reached out to him on social media for the first time since the assault.

In the second case, Kubbe pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony, admitting to meeting a 17-year-old boy for sex.

Kubbe first connected with the teen on the internet when he was 14 and Kubbe was 32, and met him for sex on a walking trail, according to charging documents. Now an adult, the victim spoke with police after seeing reports about Kubbe's arrest on the news and realizing he was older than he had been led to believe.

In the third case, Kubbe pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony. Kubbe was accused of meeting the 16-year-old boy online and taking him to his house on multiple occasions for sex.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, multiple charges in each of the three cases were dismissed, including forcible sodomy and object rape, first-degree felonies, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony, and several additional counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony.

After pleading guilty Monday, Kubbe was sentenced to three concurrent prison terms: one to 15 years for the forcible sexual abuse convictions and zero to five years for the convictions of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old.

Kubbe had been charged in six cases total. He took plea deals in three of the cases in Ogden last month, including the allegation that first drew law enforcement's attention to Kubbe. He was initially arrested in October 2016 when police said he took an 11-year-old boy he considered his boyfriend from the child's home in Weber County to his own house in Murray. An Amber Alert was issued when family members discovered a note in the boy's bedroom and realized he was missing.

Kubbe is scheduled to be sentenced in the Ogden cases on June 1.