MOTOQUA, Washington County — A 63-year-old man has died after he fell 60 feet while rock climbing in remote southeastern Utah on Wednesday, authorities said.

Fiorenzo Marino Antognini, of St. George, was known as a veteran outdoorsman who also rappelled and BASE jumped, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement.

Crews responded to the Lone Pine Arch Trail about 5 p.m. on Wednesday to find a friend of Antognini trying to revive him under the direction of a dispatcher.

An initial medical helicopter arrived but it wasn't capable of hoisting people, so an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter extracted the man, the sheriff's office said.

Others who responded included sheriff's deputies, volunteers for Washington County Search and Rescue and emergency crews from Santa Clara and Ivins.

Antognini succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives do not suspect foul play. They are awaiting an autopsy to determine if a medical condition possibly led to the fall, according to the statement.