The newest installment in the “Star Wars” universe will hit theaters Friday with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The newest film will follow Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he works with a crew of smugglers led by a man named Beckett (Woody Harrelson). During his journey, Solo, along with Chewbacca, meets Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and even spends time with his friend-from-home, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke).

There are many ways for "Star Wars" fans to get excited for the new film. We’ve collected previously published Deseret News articles that offer insight into the “Star Wars” franchise that should help get you ready for the new movie.

Read these legendary 'Star Wars' books before you see the next ‘Star Wars’ film — If you’ve ever wondered what happened in the “Star Wars” universe before Disney bought Lucasfilm, you’ll want to read some of the old “Star Wars Legends” books that exist. Read more about them here.

John Jay, mptvimages.com "Star Wars" Harrison Ford, Peter Mayhew, and Carrie Fisher 1977 Lucasfilm © 1978 John Jay

Here is the proper order in which to watch the 'Star Wars' films, according to Mark Hamill — Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, revealed his favorite way to watch the movies, which includes starting with the prequels.

Jar Jar Binks isn't the most hated 'Star Wars' character. So who is? — You would think that Jar Jar Binks is the most hated "Star Wars" character. Here’s why that might not be the truth.

'Star Wars' hit theaters 40 years ago. These photos would hint at its legacy — The original “Star Wars” certainly got a lot of fans talking. Take a first look at the film’s popularity with these photos.

YouTube screenshot The first Stars Wars film, “Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope,” was released 40 years ago on May 25, 1977. To celebrate this anniversary, Lego has built up its own tribute to the iconic film with a two-minute reenactment of “A New Hope."

Why Jar Jar Binks (and 4 other 'Star Wars' characters) deserve spinoff films instead of Han Solo — Han Solo isn’t the only character who deserves a spinoff film. Read our list of potential other characters.

We asked Deseret News readers about their favorite 'Star Wars' characters. Here are the results — The Deseret News surveyed readers to find that Han Solo is one of the most-loved characters.