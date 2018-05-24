Blue flames are appearing in Hawaii following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

The U.S. Geological Survey released video footage that shows blue flames sprouting up from beneath the cracks in the ground.

Watch the video below:

Blue flames are the latest natural phenomena being seen at the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano.



The U.S. Geological Survey released this video that shows the flames spouting from cracks in the ground. https://t.co/Bo1hGtkPpR pic.twitter.com/8A8LENmZqT — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2018

According to the Associated Press, the blue flames appeared after the volcano produced methane, which happens when hot lava burns plants and trees. The gas flowed through the ground and up through the cracks.

The methane can cause explosions when it’s trapped underground as well.

“It’s very dramatic. It’s very eerie,” Jim Kauahikaua, a U.S. Geological Survey scientist, told reporters.

Kauahikaua said this is the second time he has seen the blue flames.

Hawaii County officials have asked close to 2,000 people to leave Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods since the eruption began back on May 3, according to the Associated Press.