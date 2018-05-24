SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of controversy and public outcry about the pop culture convention's handling of sexual harassment complaints, Salt Lake FanX co-founder Bryan Brandenburg confirmed Thursday he is taking a leave of absence.

Brandenburg, one of the two founders of the Utah pop culture convention, said the "indefinite leave of absence" has already begun and is meant to help the event and its fans move forward following a bitter social media dispute about handling of a sexual harassment complaint.

"I thought it was so important once I realized all my missteps and mistakes and how it had hurt people and made them angry, I needed to send a big, huge message that it wasn't enough that I said sorry, it wasn't enough that we updated our policy, it wasn't enough that we made sure the person they were complaining about would not be at our event," Brandenburg said.

"What I needed to send them was, 'I messed up, I take full responsibility, I'm turning over the reins to other people.'"

Brandenburg came under fire earlier this week when it was revealed he had suggested author Shannon Hale "sit this one out" after she contacted the organization to say she was concerned about its response to a sexual harassment complaint made against fellow author Richard Paul Evans.

The disagreement became public when Hale posted part of Brandenburg's response on Twitter, not revealing who sent it, and responses came from the primary Salt Lake FanX Twitter account revealing the full exchange, along with Hale's name and private email address.

The exchange that followed drew criticism and led to cancellations by other guests and authors scheduled to appear at FanX, scheduled for Sept. 6-8.

Brandenburg said Thursday he will not be involved in FanX operations for the rest of the year, but will attend the event in September with his family and will evaluate his role in the organization next year.

This story will be updated with additional information.