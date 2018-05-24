TAYLORSVILLE — Maria Fernanda Herrera should have turned 24 Thursday.

Five years ago she was hurrying home from work on I-15. Her parents texted and called her asking when she would get home, but she never replied.

Because she was speeding, Maria Herrera didn't have time to stop when she came upon unexpected standstill traffic. She died on impact. Now, her parents decided to commemorate her birthday by sharing her story with Utahns in the hopes that they won't make the same mistake their daughter did.

"We are here to share a message for people to understand that we need to slow down and we need to pay attention to the road, because the consequences of tragedy like that, they're forever," said Martin Herrera, Maria Herrera's father.

Martin Herrera and his wife, Eva Maria Herrera, joined the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Highway Patrol Thursday for an event warning of Utah's "100 Deadliest Days" on the state's roads. According to UDOT, vehicle fatalities increase by 50 percent during the 100 days between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

In 2017, there were 90 fatalities on Utah roads during the 100 deadliest days, according to UDOT.

UHP Lt. Todd Royce said Utahns should use extra caution driving this holiday weekend, as there will be a significant increase in traffic.

"We're hoping for a zero-fatalities Memorial weekend, and we need everybody's help to do that," Royce said.

In attempts to meet that goal, Royce said UHP will have troopers work 267 extra shifts on roadways this weekend to watch out for aggressive, distracted and impaired drivers.

John Gleason, UDOT public information officer, said to expect 90-minute delays on I-15 during commute hours this Thursday and Friday, and advised travelers to drive in the morning or night if they can.

"If you're stuck in traffic, there's many of us who can find that to be frustrating," Gleason said. "Nobody wants to start their holidays stuck in a traffic jam. But it's important not to become aggressive."

And as drivers hit the roads, gas prices across the country are expected to go up over Memorial weekend, with the national average reaching $2.93 per gallon and Utah's average reaching $3.14 per gallon, according to AAA.

Gleason and Royce said each Utah driver should do a self-assessment at the beginning of Utah's 100 deadliest days and pick one area they could improve on in their driving habits, whether it's slowing down, always wearing a seat belt or being a less aggressive driver.

"We're not ever going to be satisfied until no one loses their lives on the roads. And that day will come," Gleason said.

Gleason said people are more cautious driving during the winter months, but when driving conditions and weather get better during the summer, drivers get less cautious.

Heather Tuttle 100DEADLIEST

"People tend to become a little more complacent. It's human nature," Gleason said.

Royce said UHP handles a higher volume of crashes in the winter, but the severity of crashes dramatically increases in the summer.

"People get a little more relaxed, speeds go up, they try to pack as much in their vacation time so they don't get as much sleep," Royce said. "Hopefully we don't pull you over and you see us on the side of your car, but more importantly, hopefully we don't have to come to your house and inform you that a loved one has passed away."

Though it's been five years since the Herrera family saw flashing police lights through their window and were informed their daughter had died, Martin Herrera said they still go through pain and sorrow every day.

"Even after five years, it doesn't get easier," Martin Herrera said. "Sometimes it gets harder. We miss her every day. It's painful to live like this knowing that it can be preventable."

Martin Herrera said the family's decision to share their story with the public was difficult, but they hope they can save other families from going through the same tragedy.

"We believe as a family that she can live through these kind of events," Martin Herrera said. "She can live through people who listen and pay attention and decide not to speed that day because they're thinking of Maria's story," Martin Herrera said.

Martin Herrera said his daughter, who was studying social work before she died, always looked for ways to help others and would have wanted her story to be shared.

"Even if it's hard for us … she's probably happy right now," he said with a smile.