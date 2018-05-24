On Memorial Day, it is right and proper to remember, celebrate and commemorate those who have gone before, particularly those who died defending liberty. Most Memorial Day tributes focus on the deeds of heroes and heroines — what they did. It is equally important to remember who these extraordinary individuals were and the principles they believed. Their commitment to principles created the kind of resolve required for heroic acts and enduring legacies.

Whether visiting a cemetery, attending a sunrise memorial service or gathering with family, all should acknowledge not only the actions and achievements but, more importantly, the very principles that shaped them, that drove them and enabled them to influence others. Taking this approach will inspire the mind and likely lead to reflection upon the principles that drive, shape and empower individual lives. Ultimately, such a remembrance will lead to an increased desire to use those principles to make a difference in families, neighborhoods and communities.

For too many Americans, Memorial Day has become more synonymous with the start of summer and backyard barbecues than acts of remembrance. Few are aware that at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, all Americans are invited to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance. Note that it is not a moment of silence. Remembering the principles and character traits that drove acts of duty, bravery, courage, integrity and faith is the essence of the day and the key to the future of the nation.

In a world gone soft on principles and character, taking time to remember the principles that drive true devotion and action in the cause of freedom is paramount. It is only through remembering principles that today’s citizens can begin to comprehend the commitment and resolve of those who have gone before.

In honoring those who have paid the ultimate price, it is right to reference the words of Abraham Lincoln, that “they gave the last full measure of devotion.” Often missed, however, is Lincoln’s powerful and immediate pivot to the future, to everyone, “that we here highly resolve.” He recognized that those honored dead had already done their part and passed their test. Lincoln knew the real question was whether each of the living would be highly resolved to carry out their individual duty.

In that address, given shortly after a bloody battle on the fields of Gettysburg, Lincoln challenges Americans to gratefully remember and respect those who sacrificed all. He then shifts his gaze to the great task before citizens today and challenges all to commit to the future of freedom.

“It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

The question of commitment is simple. As Lincoln asked, will each American take increased devotion to the principles that have fostered the greatest civilization the world has ever known? Will every citizen be so dedicated to the unfinished work and the task before them?

In these challenging times, children should never have to strain to discern their parents’ commitment to freedom, nor should grandchildren have to wonder what grandparents believe or what they have committed their lives to do. Communities need more highly resolved men and women who care about creating better neighborhoods and a better nation.

A wise man once said, “We honor best those who have gone before by living our lives with excellence today.”

On this Memorial Day weekend, reflect on the question, “Will I be as highly resolved to the principles of liberty and the cause of freedom as those who have gone before?”