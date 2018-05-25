High school graduation time is here — a time for celebration, a time for preparing for the future. Sadly, it seems that every year a newly graduated student dies in a traffic accident. Why? Carelessness; texting; on the phone; alcohol; inexperience, especially driving at night; speeding and distractions, and there could be many more reasons. I don't think that there is a police officer, paramedic, ambulance driver or anyone else who wants to pull a body, especially that of a teenager, from a wrecked car. We have had already too many of them this year. I hate to be fatalistic, but who will it be this year?

Bryant Larsen

West Jordan