TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Transportation is expected to begin widening the westbound I-215 off-ramp at Redwood Road.

The project, which will add a third left-turn lane to southbound Redwood Road, will remove the old concrete and replace it with asphalt.

In order to complete the project as quickly as possible, UDOT will close the off-ramp at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 1, through Monday, June 4, at 10 a.m.