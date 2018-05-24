Australia is about to have a stadium dedicated to Marvel.

The Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, will soon rebrand and rename itself under the name Marvel Stadium beginning on Sept. 1, The Guardian reported this week.

The name change comes after Melbourne Stadiums Limited signed an eight-year deal with Disney that will include a Marvel-focused retail store, among “other activations” that involve Marvel characters.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, senior vice president and managing director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand, said this deal gives Australia a unique opportunity to embrace the Marvel brand, according to ESPN.

"Australian fans are amongst the most passionate in the world and through our partnership with MSL, we hope to bring people together and provide them with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the Marvel brand,” she said in a statement. "Marvel is known for epic storytelling with heart, action, humour and relatability. MSL’s Docklands Stadium has told its own compelling stories over time, via a vast array of sport and entertainment. It’s why this partnership is such a great fit."

Marvel will be the fourth naming rights partner since the stadium opened in the early 2000s, according to The Guardian.

The stadium is home to five teams — Essendon, St. Kilda, Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and Carlton — as well as the Melbourne Victory, champions of the A-League, Australia's premier soccer division.

Interestingly, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, is a noted fan of the Western Bulldogs of the Australian Football League, who play their home games at the now-named Etihad Stadium, according to Mashable.

If they do not get @chrishemsworth as Thor wearing a @westernbulldogs guernsey to open #MarvelStadium we really are wasting everyone's time. pic.twitter.com/2Jr7F4FI41 — Clinton White (@cwhiteisalright) May 23, 2018

Melbourne Stadiums Limited CEO Michael Green said he can’t wait for the stadium to open and showcase Marvel to the country.

“Marvel is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and one of the most recognised brand names in the world,” Green said. “It is a brand dedicated to audience experiences, which firmly aligns with our vision to create incredible experiences for fans.”

Marvel previously teamed up with the Australian Football league in 2015, giving players comic-book jerseys as a part of the AFL’s Sunday Funday Promotion that gives free game tickets to children.