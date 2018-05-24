SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football has added games to its future schedules. The Utes announced Thursday that they will play Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Aug. 31, 2023. The date is pending approval from the Pac-12 and could be moved to Sept. 1 or 2.

Utah has also signed a deal for two games against Houston. The Utes and Cougars will square off Sept. 25, 2026, in Houston and Sept. 11, 2027, in Salt Lake City.

Utah’s future non-conference opponents include:

2018: Weber State, at Northern Illinois, BYU

2019: at BYU, Northern Illinois, Idaho State

2020: BYU, Montana State, at Wyoming

2021: Weber State, at BYU, at San Diego State

2022: BYU, Southern Utah, San Diego State

2023: Weber State, at Baylor

2024: Southern Utah, Baylor

2025: Wyoming

2026: at Houston

2027: Houston