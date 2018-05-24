SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football has added games to its future schedules. The Utes announced Thursday that they will play Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Aug. 31, 2023. The date is pending approval from the Pac-12 and could be moved to Sept. 1 or 2.4 comments on this story
Utah has also signed a deal for two games against Houston. The Utes and Cougars will square off Sept. 25, 2026, in Houston and Sept. 11, 2027, in Salt Lake City.
Utah’s future non-conference opponents include:
2018: Weber State, at Northern Illinois, BYU
2019: at BYU, Northern Illinois, Idaho State
2020: BYU, Montana State, at Wyoming
2021: Weber State, at BYU, at San Diego State
2022: BYU, Southern Utah, San Diego State
2023: Weber State, at Baylor
2024: Southern Utah, Baylor
2025: Wyoming
2026: at Houston
2027: Houston