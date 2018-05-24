MAPLETON — A high school counselor has been arrested for investigation of sexually abusing a student.

The arrest marks the third incident this week of alleged illegal activity being reported in a Utah school between an adult and a student.

Dylan Dewey, 34, a counselor at Spanish Fork High School who had previously been placed on administrative leave by the Nebo School District, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of forcible sexual abuse.

The investigation began when a high school girl "disclosed to her counselor that she had a sexual relationship" with Dewey, according to a Utah County Jail booking report filed in 4th District Court. It was not known Thursday if the girl attended the same school as where Dewey worked.

Dewey, who also teaches drivers education, met the girl through another student, according to the report. The girl and Dewey soon began exchanging messages on Snapchat.

"(The girl) stated that Dewey sent her a Snapchat saying, 'I'd be down if you don't get me fired,'" the report states.

That was followed by another message in which Dewey explained he "would be down to kiss" the girl, according to the report.

Soon after, when Dewey requested the girl bring him coffee in class, "She took coffee to Dewey in his office at the Spanish Fork High School. (She) said there were other students in the office when she got there but when they left Dewey walked over to her and kissed her," the report states.

On another occasion, Dewey picked up the girl in his car and drove to an area where they started to "make out" and he partially undressed her, according to the report.

When confronted by the Nebo School District and asked to fill out a written statement, Dewey said it was the girl who came on to him, and "threw herself at him and sent him bad texts," but he claimed he told her to stop, the report states.

"Dewey also said he did not want to lose his family, job and go to prison," according to the report.

When interviewed by police on Wednesday, "Dewey admitted to kissing (the girl) in his office but stated it was (the girl who) kissed him," the report states.

Dewey also admitted to picking up the girl, but claimed he drove her around in his vehicle because she "would not give him directions to her house so he kept driving around," according to the report.

When they stopped, Dewey said it was the girl who came on to him, the report states.

"Dewey said he did not stop this action as quick as he should have and said they kissed for one to two minutes. Dewey denied that he took (her) shirt and bra off," the report states.

A statement from Mapleton police noted that the case was previously screened by the Utah County Attorney's Office. It did not indicate when it was screened, what the outcome was, or when Dewey was placed on leave from the school.

A call to the Nebo School District was not immediately returned for comment.

It's the third incident of a school employee being investigated this week of illegal conduct with a student.

On Wednesday, the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was investigating a former science teacher at North Sanpete High School for allegedly sexting a 16-year-old girl at the school. The teacher, who was fired from his job, had not been arrested or charged as of Thursday.

On Tuesday, Adrian Villar, 59, of Santaquin, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of sexual abuse of a child. The former janitor at Sierra Bonita Elementary, in Spanish Fork, is accused of sexually abusing two young boys at the school, ages 8 and 11.