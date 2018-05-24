WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management has recognized a Utah couple as exceptional volunteers who have contributed thousands of hours improving the public lands.

Sandra and Geoff Freethey, nominated for a 2018 Making a Difference Award by the BLM’s Moab Field Office, were honored for lifetime achievement during a ceremony that connected winners across the country via video teleconferences at BLM offices in several states and in Washington, D.C.

According to the agency, more than 28,000 volunteers contributed nearly 1 million hours of service valued at close to $23 million in 2017.