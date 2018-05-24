SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day weekend is upon us. If you’re sticking around the Salt Lake area this weekend, there’s plenty to do. Comedian Chris Kattan brings his strange energy to Wiseguys Comedy Club. We’ve also got a slew of Salt Lake Bees games and a special cat-themed painting night at Tinker’s Cat Café — see what all the buzz is about right meow.

Salt Lake Bees

What is springtime without baseball? Dare we say that’s no springtime at all. Head to Smith’s Ballpark to watch the Salt Lake Bees face off against the Reno Aces. They’ll be playing the Aces for five consecutive nights, so take your pick. Hot dogs, nachos and foul balls are yours for the taking. May 25-29; 6:30 p.m. May 25-28, noon May 29; 77 W. 1300 South, $10-$20 (801-325-2337, ticketmaster.com).

Paint the cats

If there’s ever a time and place to prove your love for cats, it’s this. Tinker’s Cat Café, the Salt Lake coffee/tea shop and cat adoption lounge, hosts a night of guided painting from The Paint Mixer. Naturally, attendees will learn to paint a special cat-themed work of art. May 25, 7:30 p.m., 302 E. 900 South, $45 (801-519-2287, tinkerscatcafe.com).

Touchstone Pictures Chris Kattan stars in "Corky Romano." The comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum headlines Wiseguys Comedy Club in West Jordan this weekend.

Chris Kattan at Wiseguys

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan, known best for “A Night at the Roxbury” and his many SNL impersonations (see: Antonio Banderas, Anne Heche, Geraldo Rivera), headlines Wiseguys Comedy Club. Will he discuss “Corky Romano”? Here’s hoping. May 25-26, 8 p.m. May 25, 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 26, 3763 W. Center Park Drive, West Jordan, $20, ages 21 and older with ID (801-463-2909, wiseguyscomedy.com).

Chiura Obata exhibit

The art of Chiura Obata, one of the most important Japanese-American artists of the 20th century, comes to the Utah Museum of Fine Arts in a special new exhibit. “Chiura Obata: American Modern” features more than 150 watercolors, paintings, prints and screens, including works he created during his internment at Topaz War Relocation Center in Utah. May 25-Sept. 2, hours vary (closed Memorial Day), 410 Campus Center Dr., $10-$13, free for children ages 0-5, UMFA members, University of Utah students, staff and faculty, students at public Utah universities, Utah Horizon/EBT cardholders and active duty military families (801-581-7332, umfa.utah.edu).

Salt City Slam

Slam poetry comes to Even Stevens’ downtown location for Salt City Slam. The monthly event, hosted by Wasatch Wordsmiths, includes an open mic slam poetry session. The evening’s headliner, writer/comedian/performer Devin Devine, is visiting from Spokane, Washington. May 28, 8 p.m., 200 S. 414 East, $3 for students, $5 for adults (385-355-9105, facebook.com/wasatchwordsmiths).