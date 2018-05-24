YouTuber and violinist Sebastiaan Kulwanowski has found a way to visit the zoo without ever leaving his house.

In his latest video, Kulwanowski uses his violin to mimic nine animal sounds, including an elephant’s trumpet, the chirping of a cricket and, of course, the buzz of an annoying fly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zLzYiw1wdQ

Kulwanowski’s animal sounds video has been viewed over 200,000 times since being posted on May 12. It’s not the first time his violin effects have received attention — his other popular videos include “How to make a violin sound like a lightsaber” and “Super Mario World sound FX on Violin.”

“I think this is a great way to explore the sound possibilities of the violin,” Kulwanowski wrote in the video caption of his “Minecraft” sound effects video.

Visit Kulwanowski’s channel here.