High school senior Richard Jenkins couldn’t believe it when he opened a link from Harvard University’s website and read the words “Welcome to the Class of 2022.”

After spending a childhood burdened by homelessness, debilitating migraines and his father’s heart attack, Jenkins will attend Harvard on full scholarship in the fall, according to WHYY News.

When the soon-to-be Harvard student was in sixth grade and homeless, he decided he was going to make a better life for his future family.

The decision came when Jenkins was walking home from school with a friend, who asked him where he lived. Embarrassed to tell him he lived in a homeless shelter, Jenkins pretended the mansion-looking building was his house.

“That was when I realized I’ve got to buckle in because I can’t have my potential kids going through what I’m going through now,” Jenkins told WHYY News.

From that moment on, Jenkins focused on academics, even when that meant being bullied, ironically enough with the nickname “Harvard,” AP reported.

Jenkins told the Associated Press he was attracted to Harvard, in part, because of its program that covers tuition for students who come from families that make less than $65,000 annually.

Jenkins plans to study computer science in hopes of creating a “more intuitive Siri.”

Read Jenkins’s interview with WHYY News here and the AP story here.