SALT LAKE CITY — Two weeks after being arrested in Colorado, the man wanted in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old West High School student has been returned to Utah.

Shaun French, 24, who has already been formally charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Wednesday night for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated burglary in connection with the death of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw.

"On (Wednesday), post Miranda, French admitted his involvement in Baleigh's death. French advised detectives he made entry into the home via basement window. French provided details about the case that were not public knowledge," according to a jail booking report.

On May 7, Baleigh arrived home, 1624 W. 500 North, in her Fairpark neighborhood from West High School just after 3 p.m. She called her mother, as she always did, to let her know she was home.

But while she was on the phone with her mother, police say she was brutally attacked.

French had lived with Baleigh's family from December 2016 until July 2017, when he moved back into his father's home in Evanston, Wyoming. French was arrested on U.S. 50 near county Road 13 in southeast Colorado by the Otero County Sheriff's Office following a two-day manhunt.

"One individual observed blood on French's hands and face immediately after the homicide," the report states.

After being booked into jail in Colorado, police say he attempted to fight extradition back to Utah in court. Eventually, a governor's warrant was issued and he was transported to Salt Lake to face charges here, according to police.

As of Thursday, formal charges in connection with Baleigh's death had not been filed.

Last week, police announced that evidence was recovered in the homicide investigation from the Uinta County Landfill in Wyoming, though they did not disclose what was found. Police say more than 250 staffing hours were spent searching the landfill.