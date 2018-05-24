SALT LAKE CITY — Even before President Donald Trump announced Thursday he'd canceled his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, had questioned whether expectations for the meeting had gotten out of hand.

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday, Curtis asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo what was "reasonable" to expect from the June 12 meeting, suggesting anything short of world peace might be a disappointment.

Pompeo said the administration's goal was for the two leaders to agree on pursuing a complete denuclearization of North Korea. Curtis later told the Deseret News a meeting could wait as long as the situation remained stable.

"I think we've gotten perhaps a little ahead of ourselves," Curtis said Wednesday. "I think at least myself and I think others have been a little concerned that things were actually moving so quickly that it was a little too good to be true."

On Thursday, the newest member of Utah's congressional delegation called for strong action to end to North Korea's nuclear program despite the cancellation of the summit that was to be held in Singapore.

Curtis said in a statement he'll "continue to urge this administration to apply maximum pressure on Kim's regime — both economically and diplomatically — so that we may achieve a peaceful end to North Korea's nuclear program."

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said the administration's efforts need to be supported.

"This is not about a deal but about achieving outcomes," Hatch said in a statement Thursday, noting Pompeo had expressed a similar sentiment.

"The talks with North Korea, if they do happen, will take place at the right time," Hatch said. "In the meantime, we should all stand behind our leaders as they pursue this sensitive diplomatic effort."