Ashton Kutcher unveiled a $4 million donation while on “Ellen.”

Kutcher appeared on “Ellen” on Wednesday to talk with Ellen DeGeneres about her recent decision to take a vacation to Africa, where she plans to build the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, according to E! News.

Portia de Rossi gifted wife DeGeneres for the latter's birthday with the campus, as well as the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which will help construct the campus.

Kutcher, who has recently been investing in tech startups, including money-transferring app Ripple, surprised DeGeneres with a donation of his own.

"You never ask anyone for help ever," he said.

He added, "You're always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you. So, on behalf of Ripple, we'd like to give you $4 million."

“We (told Ripple), 'There’s this amazing human being and all they ever do is think about other people they can give to,'” he said about DeGeneres. “Whether it’s in New Orleans, whether it’s in Montecito, whether it’s the people that come here, the people out there, you’re always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you.”

DeGeneres began to tear up when Kutcher told her the news.

"It’s the best gift," she said through tears. "I’ve always said — and when we got married, Portia’s line was, 'It’s good to be loved; it’s profound to be understood' — and, she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me. So, I love you."

Watch the astounding moment below.

Kutcher recently donated money to supporting projects for 132 schools across Iowa, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Kutcher, who was born in Iowa, helped contribute to the $14 million donated to 12,000 projects.