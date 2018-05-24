SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected five nominees for a vacancy on the 4th District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the pending retirement of Judge Mary Noonan in mid-July.

The nominees for the vacancy are: D. Scott Davis, assistant attorney general, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Erik Jacobson, public defender, Utah County Public Defender Association; Margaret Lindsay, supervising attorney, Utah County Public Defender Association; R. John Moody, attorney, Utah Office of Guardian ad Litem; Sam Pead, deputy county attorney, Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to Dale Whitlock, commission chairman, at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon on Monday, June 4. The commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.

After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Herbert’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

The 4th Judicial District includes Juab, Millard, Utah and Wasatch counties.