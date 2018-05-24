SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Heritage and Arts is accepting artist proposals for an exhibition connected to the upcoming 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

The exhibition will include both invited artists and Utah artists accepted via an open call process, and will include a side-by-side curatorial mentorship with one invited mentee from the community.

It will be hosted at the Rio Gallery in Salt Lake City with funding provided by the department, the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, and the Spike 150 Commission.

Artists will be paid for participation. Proposals for new work, as well as existing works that relate to the topic, will be accepted. Additionally, funding has been set aside for the acquisition of a limited number of works for the state’s Alice Merrill Horne Art Collection.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, July 2, and can be found at arts.utah.gov/spike-150-exhibition-proposals.

The Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads were joined at Promontory Summit on May 10, 1869.