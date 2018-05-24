Here’s a look at the news for May 24.

Body of Provo woman missing for 3 years found in canyon — Police officials said they have found the body of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado, a missing Provo student.

— Police officials said they have found the body of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado, a missing Provo student. Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea — President Donald Trump announced Thursday morning that he will no longer meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

UTA board reaffirms former boss’ severance package

The Utah Transit Authority board voted Wednesday to reaffirm an earlier decision to allow former boss Jerry Benson to keep his $200,000 severance package, the Deseret News reported. The board voted 6-5.

The vote took place because the Utah Attorney General’s Office felt the earlier decision “may have violated the state's open meetings act, and came after a lengthy hearing that included a warning from Benson's attorney,” the Deseret News reported.

World trade experts talk Utah inland port

Global trade experts said Utah leaders need to put politics aside when it comes to discussing the inland port, according to the Deseret News.

Derek Miller, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah, said Tuesday that state and city leaders "need to get refocused on the substance.”

He said the inland port is a "generational opportunity for this state."

"When we have the politics trump the substance, the message that sends to the marketplace — spoiler alert — is not a good message," he said. "So I hope that we're not going to let politics trump what is a very important project for the prosperity for the state."

Final 2 agencies pass tax break for data center

The final two of five agencies signed off Wednesday on tax breaks that will help build an enormous data center facility in Eagle Mountain, according to the Deseret News.

The mystery data center has been described as "one of the greatest economic opportunities the state has ever had."

The Alpine Board of Education approved the tax breaks. However, the board nearly didn’t approve the measure.

"I have serious concerns about the process that has gone on," said board member Scott Carlson. "I am confident that this board will not seriously consider future projects which do not include school representatives early in the process."

North Korea says it shut down nuclear test site

North Korea said Thursday it has shut down its nuclear test site, according to The New York Times.

North Korea invited a select group of journalists, including some from the U.S., Britain, China, Russia and South Korea, to watch engineers break down the site.

North Korea used explosives to demolish the site.

“North Korea invited mostly TV journalists to ensure that its action was broadcast worldwide,” the Times reported.

