SPANISH FORK — The death of a Provo woman who had been missing for three years is being investigated as a possible murder, police said Thursday.

"This is an active homicide investigation," Utah County Sheriff Jim Tracy said Thursday.

“We’re calling it a homicide investigation under suspicious circumstances. … We don’t know exactly how or why she ended up in Hobble Creek Canyon. Those are the things we’re trying to find leads on.”

After three years of searching, the break in the case to find Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado came from a chance bathroom break.

A man driving through Hobble Creek Canyon above Springville had to pull over and relieve himself in some bushes off the road, according to authorities. It was there where he came across skeletal remains. On Wednesday, the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office, using dental records, confirmed it was Salgado.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. The body "was exposed to the elements for years, it appears," Tracy said.

"We have persons of interest that we have interviewed and will continue to interview. We are not naming anyone as a suspect at this time,” Tracy said. He declined to say whether any of the persons of interest are family members.

Early on in the case, police said inconsistencies and the outcome of polygraph tests with two of Salgado’s uncles resulted in them being excluded from police updates to the family.

Salgado, 26, of Chiapas, Mexico, was in Utah to study English after completing an LDS mission. She had been living in Provo for just three weeks when she disappeared on April 16, 2015.

She was last seen leaving class at the Nomen Global Language Center, 384 W. Center, in Provo, in the middle of the day. But she never made it back to her home just 2 miles away at the Branbury Apartments, 449 W. 1720 North.

Salgado regularly called her family. But family members say all communication stopped that afternoon.

Elizabeth Salgado had talked to her older sister every day since she went to Utah. The two were very close and used messaging apps to stay in touch. They had been chatting back and forth on April 16, the day she disappeared.

"I love you. What are you doing?" Sara Salgado asked her sister.

"I just left school," she responded about 2:30 p.m.

Just over 30 minutes passed before Sara Salgado saw the message and responded, "Cool. Have you arrived?"

The app, which indicates whether a message has been read, shows that Elizabeth Salgado never got her sister's message.

Over the past three years, there have been numerous searches to try and find Salgado, as well as an ever-increasing reward offered.

The search took investigators to her hometown in Mexico, where her parents currently live, and to the areas in Mexico where she served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to police.

Family members in Mexico were notified by phone of the discovery Wednesday, and family members in California were notified in person.

Salgado did not have a car so investigators believe someone would have had to taken her into the canyon.

