SPANISH FORK — A 12-year-old boy was badly burned while fashioning homemade camp burners with a church group Wednesday night in Spanish Fork, police said.

The child, whose name was not released, was transported by ambulance to Mountain View Hospital, where a medical helicopter took him to another hospital, said Spanish Fork Police Sgt. Cade Harding.

A "flammable liquid" involved in making the burners ignited and caught the boy's clothes on fire, Harding said.

Crews responded to the church near 800 East and 400 North about 8:20 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who had been burned pretty significantly" on his hands and arms, Harding said. The boy had other, less severe burns elsewhere, he added.

An adult man also sustained burns to his hands and legs, Harding said. He didn't know the extent of the man's injuries.