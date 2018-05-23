PARK CITY — A man is in critical condition after his car struck another vehicle and rolled on state Route 224 Wednesday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce, the driver was speeding northbound out of Park City between 90 and 100 mph. His vehicle struck the rear end of another car around 7:30 p.m., and rolled several times.

Royce said man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. The other car's driver was not injured.

State Route 224 was closed for over an hour while emergency responders documented the scene, Royce said.

The incident is under investigation.