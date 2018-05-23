SOUTH SALT LAKE — A 70-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in South Salt Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The man, whose name has not been released, was riding southbound on 900 West when a car traveling eastbound on 3265 South struck the bike and threw him into the street around 4:30 p.m., said South Salt Lake police officer Gary Keller.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, and Keller said he sustained head trauma. The man was transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car was a 20-year-old woman who had a small child and a teenager as passengers, all of whom were uninjured.

Keller said the investigation is ongoing. The driver of the car stayed on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

There is a stop sign where the car was on 3265 South at the scene of the accident, Keller said.

The investigation blocked off 900 West for about an hour.