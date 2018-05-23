KANAB — A Virginia man died in a car accident Monday afternoon when he collided with a commercial vehicle on state Route 89.

Morland Trombley, 75, was driving southbound with a passenger about 15 miles east of Kanab when he drifted across the center rumble strip into oncoming northbound traffic at about 3:40 p.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP said preliminary indications are Trombley either fell asleep or lost consciousness due to a medical condition, causing his vehicle to drift.

The northbound commercial vehicle driver saw the southbound car drifting into his lane and attempted to move over to the right. Trombley's car still impacted the rear axle of the commercial vehicle's first trailer, causing both the car and the first trailer to tip over, UHP said.

UHP said both Trombley and his passenger were properly restrained, but the severity of the collision caused Trombley fatal injuries. The passenger was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter in fair condition.

The commercial vehicle sustained severe damage, but injuries to the driver were not reported.