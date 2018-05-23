TOOELE — Police have identified the man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Indian Springs in rural Tooele County on Tuesday.

Darrell Meibos, 71, was driving an ATV with his wife when the accident occurred, said Tooele County Sheriff's Lt. Ron Johnson. Johnson said Meibos' wife, who had to travel "quite a ways" from the accident scene to reach cellphone coverage, called 911 about 2:20 p.m. and told dispatchers that her husband had no pulse.

Emergency responders said Meibos was dead when they arrived to the scene, and his wife was uninjured.

The Meibos family released a statement Wednesday, saying "Darrell Meibos died Tuesday doing what he loved most — enjoying the outdoors with Terry, his wife and companion" of 48 years.

The statement asks the family members be given privacy as they process and grieve the death.

The statement thanks those who helped in the incident, including emergency responders, a "gentleman who stopped to help Terry when she was seeking assistance" and all those who have reached out to the family.