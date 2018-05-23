SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI launched a campaign Wednesday to educate people on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other public places.

Law enforcement often sees in an increase in public threats in the wake of mass shooting such as the recent ones at Santa Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The FBI and other agencies follow up on every tip they receive from the public, and analyze and investigate all threats to determine their credibility, according to federal authorities. Federal, state and local police use a range of measures to mitigate credible threats.

Federal law enforcement asks that people continue to report any potential threats or suspicious activity to local police by calling 911 or contacting the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or over the phone at 1-800-225-5324.