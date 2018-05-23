Sherwin-Williams employees paint the community room at the Intermountain Ronald McDonald House during National Painting Week in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The volunteers painted the interior of the building, including the main meeting area, hallways and other secondary rooms. Sherwin-Williams also provided more than 30 gallons of paint and all supplies for the job. The Ronald McDonald House provides programs and lodging for families with seriously ill children being treated at area hospitals. The facility opened in 1988 and has housed and helped more than 50,000 families.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.