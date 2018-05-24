Though I agree with the arguments in his weekend Wall Street Journal op-ed "Identity politics threatens the American experiment," it was impossible for my political soul to reconcile Sen. Orrin Hatch's plea to reject identity politics as the "cancer on our political culture" with his support of the most tribal president that the United States has been forced to endure, if only for a season.

Instead of writing such sentiments, the best thing Sen. Hatch could be doing for the ancient, beloved and now fractured and beleaguered American experiment in self-government is to repent, and in Republican sackcloth and ashes, denounce the president for the impostor he is.

Chris Stevenson

Purcellville, Virginia