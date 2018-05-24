I am deeply offended by Senate candidate Dr. Mike Kennedy apologizing "on behalf of all Utahns" for Mitt Romney calling out Pastor Robert Jeffress for religious bigotry ("Mike Kennedy apologizes on behalf of all Utahns for opponent Mitt Romney calling pastor a bigot," May 21).

Jeffress has made statements about Judaism, Islam and Mormonism that are incompatible with the values of a state where we profess to value religious freedom and tolerance. His inclusion on this event was indicative of a disturbing pattern of condoning and supporting bigotry by the Trump administration. To downplay and minimize this is disturbing and wrong, and a candidate who not only excuses this behavior but apologizes for someone else standing up to it represents this antithesis of the values I grew up with in Utah.

I am not a supporter of Mitt Romney, but he was right on this issue, and I appreciate him standing up against something that is clearly wrong. I am a Utahn, and Mike Kennedy does not speak for me or my family on anything.

Paul Gibbs

West Valley City