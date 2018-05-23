Perhaps Mitt Romney's entire tweet was not reported, but what was reported was Romney criticizing the choice of Pastor Jeffress, leader of the Southern Baptist Church in Dallas, to give a prayer at the opening of the new American embassy in Jerusalem. Jeffress is a friend and enthusiastic supporter of President Trump. What I heard of the prayer seemed very good and appropriate. Why would Romney criticize this man, especially on this historic day? The stated reason is because of Jeffress' "religious bigotry" (alleged dislike for Islam and Mormons, among other things) but, in my opinion, the criticism was really meant as another opportunity for Romney to take a swipe at President Trump.

Ask yourself, why would Romney want to be a junior senator from Utah? The answer is he doesn't. He wants to be president. In no other state but Utah could he be elected senator at this time, and his election is all but assured. With a couple of years of experience as a senator and with a national platform he can use to frequently criticize President Trump, as many have done, I think Romney believes he can replace President Trump in 2020. If he believes this, I think he has greatly miscalculated the negative effect he has already had on voters nationwide by his penchant for criticizing President Trump.

Ron Paxton

Perry