It’s hard to overestimate the influence the Salt Lake Chamber — and its leaders — have had over many decades representing the Utah business community. The chamber has been a powerful voice for more than 130 years, tracing its roots to 1887, when enterprising Utah business leaders wanted to change the image of their remote territory and attract new businesses and residents. They rented a Union Pacific railroad “palace car” and filled it with paintings of Utah scenes, minerals and pamphlets. They embarked on a three-month, 9,000-mile journey through 60 Eastern cities, to show off the “Gem City of the Rocky Mountains.” Since then, a series of remarkably strong leaders have directed the chamber through good times and bad, elevating the voice of the business community to a position of real leadership in Utah.

One of the legendary chamber leaders was Gus Backman, who directed the chamber for 34 years and piloted it through the Great Depression. He formed an alliance with President David O. McKay of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and John F. Fitzpatrick, publisher of the Salt Lake Tribune. The three of them met weekly at Lamb’s Grill on Main Street and together directed numerous civic, cultural and governmental improvements that still benefit Utah.

Another great leadership tandem was Fred Ball, Salt Lake’s unofficial “Man About Town,” who led the chamber for 25 years, and Deborah Bayle, chief operating officer for 20 years. They led a remarkable period of growth and success, playing a key role in bringing to Utah the 2002 Winter Games, the Utah Jazz basketball team and the Delta Air Lines hub.

The effective and visionary 15-year leadership of President and CEO Lane Beattie, who recently retired, is well-known. He built the chamber into a public policy powerhouse, and his fingerprints are on nearly every major success and achievement Utah has enjoyed over the last several years.

Now begins a new era of chamber leadership with the appointment of Derek Miller as CEO and president. Miller brings a wealth of experience, a lot of energy and a fresh perspective to the respected institution.

Miller is quick to praise his predecessors, saying he wants to build on their legacy. “I would never compare myself to any of them,” he said. “I want to continue their amazing work and focus the chamber to address the unique challenges of our time.”

The new chamber leader has just the right mix of experience for his new position. An attorney by training, he served as Gov. Gary Herbert’s chief of staff, as managing director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development under former Gov. Jon Huntsman, and most recently directed the World Trade Center Utah as president and CEO.

In taking the job, Miller said the thing that surprised him most was the depth and breadth of the chamber’s programs and its involvement in so many issues and organizations. He said he greatly appreciates talent and dedication of the chamber’s excellent staff.

Miller noted that the chamber has been a powerful voice on all the big issues facing the state, not just business-specific matters. It has taken the lead on education, transportation, immigration, air quality and housing, to name a few.

He wants to continue those efforts while targeting and refining the chamber’s efforts, according to the priorities of the chamber membership. Among his first priorities are dealing with the challenges of rapid growth, especially the housing crisis facing the state, and the wage gap between male and female employees.

He also wants to engage more young professionals in civic matters by inviting members of the various chamber committees to bring a young person with them to chamber meetings and activities.

Business leaders aren’t looking to just attend another lunch, he said. Business leaders want to solve problems, improve the business climate and protect Utah’s enviable quality of life.

Miller is off to a great start, and it will be exciting to see Utah’s business community continue to thrive under the chamber’s leadership.