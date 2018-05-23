What hasn't been reported in the Tesla accident in South Jordan is that the autopilot made two grave errors.

It obviously ran into the truck. But it also it did not see the red light.

Thankfully, the truck was there to stop the vehicle before it entered the intersection on a red light at 60 mph. If it had hit another vehicle in the intersection, there surely would have been one or more fatalities.

Self-driving vehicles will never be perfected. There are millions of scenarios that only a human can see and react to. Computers and sensors, no matter how sophisticated, can never see what humans can see. Only a human can determine what is "safe for conditions."

More regulation? Certainly. Get these dangerous vehicles off the road, period. It will be safer for all of us.

Wayne Collins

Salt Lake City