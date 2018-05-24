Without substantial agreement and cooperation from key U.S. allies in Europe, new sanctions against Iran by the Trump administration won’t be as effective as the ones that predated the Obama administration’s deal to postpone Iran’s nuclear program.

And without agreement from those nations, which were signatories to the nuclear deal and have not so far indicated a willingness to abandon it, demands for further concessions are likely to fail.

When it comes to renegotiating a deal involving multiple partners, it is necessary to involve those partners. Otherwise, the original deal remains in force, with one notable dissention. But even a dissenter as big and powerful as the United States cannot produce much leverage on its own.

Not that the demands outlined Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo aren’t admirable.

In a speech to the Heritage Foundation in Washington, he identified 12 points that must be met before releasing new sanctions the administration intends to impose. The highlights include removing all troops from Syria, ending all ties to Hezbollah and other militant groups, ending all enrichment of uranium for any purpose and, perhaps most significantly, putting an end to efforts to destroy Israel.

In outlining these demands, Pompeo neatly defined the Iranian problem. The Obama-era deal President Donald Trump chose to abandon did not confront these troubling realities. That deal — never presented to the Senate for ratification as a treaty — merely postponed Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for cash, which came in the form of lifting sanctions that had crippled Iran’s economy.

But the Obama administration won support from many U.S. allies, who also signed the deal and who argue it has successfully kept Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons for the time being. They want to keep the deal in force.

Certainly, it would be preferable to have Iran renounce its extremist aims and its official antipathy toward Israel. Diplomatic efforts, however, seldom result in that kind of complete behavioral shift. Only war or internal strife can lead to the regime change necessary for this to occur, and war should not be a viable option.

Iran is not likely to accede to these U.S. demands, and sanctions that involve only the United States are not likely to have the crippling effect on Iran’s economy that would force its leaders to comply. Cuba provides a convincing lesson on the ineffectiveness of unilateral sanctions, which have not succeeded in forcing a regime change.

Iran presents the civilized world with a difficult problem. Its theocratic government is a threat to world peace and to regional stability. The Obama-era deal did little more than push this problem down the road several years. Trump’s demands, however, won’t even accomplish that if he can’t convince key allies to get on board.