George Lucas actually changed a scene for the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story” film.

The film’s director, Ron Howard, told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that Lucas visited the set and offered his advice on a scene including Han Solo.

“We were doing a scene and he was trying to stay out of the way, but he did lean over and he said, ‘You know what Han would really do there?'” Howard recalled on "The Late Show" Thursday night. “I said, ‘What?’ And he told me the joke, he gave me a little joke. And I said (to the crew), ‘Hey, guess what? Here’s what we’re gonna do in the next take.’ So I know when I hear a good idea.”

Howard did not reveal which scene Lucas offered his two cents for.

Howard told Colbert that Lucas, who created the Han Solo character for “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977, doesn’t really involve himself in the Star Wars movies anymore, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ve remained friends, so for me it was an incredible show of support and respect and it meant the world to me that he would go out of his way to show up,” he said.

But, in a recent interview with Mashable, Howard said Lucas helped create “Solo” in more ways than you’d think. In fact, Howard and Lucas talked over the idea of a new Star Wars film before the prequel movies were filmed.

“Solo,” he said, was originally an idea inspired by Lucas.

“The interesting thing to note here is the origins of (Solo) came before Disney acquired Lucasfilm. I didn't know that, I just knew I really liked the script and thought I could bring something to it and was excited to try. But it makes a lot of sense to me that this wasn't the result of some studio directive.

“This came from (screenwriter) Larry Kasdan talking to George Lucas, with (Lucasfilm president) Kathy Kennedy in attendance, saying: what are the very best stories we can tell that would mean the most to fans?” Howard told Mashable.

Howard said he’s unsure if the success of “Solo” will bring Lucas back to the director’s chair.

“Look, I think fans are going to define a lot of it. It's a question of what level of enthusiasm is there for this corner of the galaxy and this set of characters in this time frame,” Howard said.